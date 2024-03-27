The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B, LAPD And A False Drug Arrest

CLOSE

Cardi B Says She Plans To Sue LAPD After Cops Tried To Arrest Her For Selling Drugs: ‘They Had Me Getting Butt-Naked Outside’

Cardi B is ready to take legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (March 25) to air out her grievances against the LAPD, recalling a time when they allegedly mistreated her while trying to arrest her for drug trafficking. Read More

CARDI B Wild Story About LAPD NOT TRACEABLE WITH POLICE SOURCES

Cardi B told a wild story about LAPD officers searching her over suspected drug trafficking — but it sounds like she was just yapping to yap … ’cause there’s no record of it at all. Read More

DIDDY Neighbor Who Went Viral …JUST TROLLING W/ OUTLANDISH CLAIMS, MOM SAYS

A guy went viral after rolling up to the Diddy raid in L.A. claiming to be his next-door neighbor, while also alleging to have witnessed unseemly things — but his mom is clarifying … saying her son was just running his mouth. Read More

