Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B, LAPD And A False Drug Arrest

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Bijou Star Files

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 27, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cardi B Says She Plans To Sue LAPD After Cops Tried To Arrest Her For Selling Drugs: ‘They Had Me Getting Butt-Naked Outside’

Related Stories

Cardi B is ready to take legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department.  The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (March 25) to air out her grievances against the LAPD, recalling a time when they allegedly mistreated her while trying to arrest her for drug trafficking.  Read More

CARDI B Wild Story About LAPD NOT TRACEABLE WITH POLICE SOURCES

Cardi B told a wild story about LAPD officers searching her over suspected drug trafficking — but it sounds like she was just yapping to yap … ’cause there’s no record of it at all.  Read More

DIDDY Neighbor Who Went Viral …JUST TROLLING W/ OUTLANDISH CLAIMS, MOM SAYS

A guy went viral after rolling up to the Diddy raid in L.A. claiming to be his next-door neighbor, while also alleging to have witnessed unseemly things — but his mom is clarifying … saying her son was just running his mouth.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

RELATED TAGS

Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star The Bijou Star Files

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 25, 2024
Entertainment

Diddy’s Sons Detained In Raid, While Diddy’s Plane Is In Antigua

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: ‘Power II: Ghost’ Feel Blindsided

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's East 4th Street
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: CLE Mayor Justin Bibb on The Decision to Deny 80 Businesses to Remain Open Later

Entertainment

Legal Team Diddy Calls Raids A Witch Hunt

Close