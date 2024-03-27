Offset Tells Shannon Sharpe He’s Too Big For Those Tight Pants

CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe says he has been grindin all his life and Offset says he needs to make a sacrifice, his tight pants.

Shannon Sharpe has caught lightning in a bottle on his new podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ and it seems that the cognac he serves is truth serum. Katt Williams took a sip and burned the internet down with his truth, then comedian/actress Mo’Nique followed up doing the same. Now Migo’s star rapper Offset is speaking his truth in the form of some fashion advice for Uncle Shay, “stop wearing those tight pants bruh”.

Shannon Sharpe’s response was “No, hell nah. I ain’t finna let them change me, man.”

“It ain’t about that, bruh, it’s just you big. You too big for that.” -Offset

Offset came to ‘Club Shay Shay’ to chop it up with Shannon Sharpe about his solo tour, promising a spectacle like Usher’s Las Vegas residency, honoring Takeoff at the BET Awards with Quavo and his ongoing evolution as an artist, making for a fitting end to a conversation that spans music, fashion, pop culture and everything in between.

