Woman Alleges She Got Herpes From An Acrylic Manicure

Published on March 28, 2024

Source: Rocio Perez Marquezin / Getty

We have been being told to strap up with a condom while having sex so we you don’t contract an STD.  But what do you do to keep from contracting an STD while getting your nails did?

It’s being reported that a woman has filed a lawsuit against a Portland nail salon, PDX Nails, in the tune of $1.75 million following a June 2023 manicure where she allegedly developed sores on her hands and was diagnosed with herpetic whitlow a form of  herpes. The woman alleges the nail technician didn’t wear gloves, and stored manicure tools in an Altoids tin. PDX Nails owns a second location, which has allegedly been fined for “failing to disinfect used tools” and not properly cleaning a foot spa,

Herpetic whitlow is an “uncommon” infection that happens around the fingernail, and caused by the herpes simplex virus “when the virus penetrates your skin through a break in your skin near your nail.”

The woman — who claims she didn’t have herpes before visiting the salon — told the outlet she’s taking antivirals, but still gets flare-ups on her hands. As a result, she has to keep her hands bandaged or covered up because the virus is contagious.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

