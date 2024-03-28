The Bijou Star Files: SNL’s Kenan Thompson Speaks On ‘Quiet On Set’

CLOSE

Former Nickelodeon Star Kenan Thompson Says ‘Quiet On Set’ Docuseries Is “Hard To Watch” (VIDEO)

Kenan Thompson took a moment to share his thoughts surrounding the ‘Quiet On Set’ docuseries. During a sit-down with Tamron Hall, the Emmy winner explained that the revelations in the project were “hard to watch.” Read More

UNCLE LUKE I LEFT DIDDY’S PARTIES EARLY… And, Here’s Why!!!

Diddy‘s private parties have been the stuff of legend for decades … but rapper Uncle Luke is distancing himself from the notorious soirees amid the music mogul’s legal woes. Read More

50 Cent’s Baby Mama Daphne Joy & Yung Miami Allegedly Received A Monthly Fee From Diddy To Serve As His Sex Workers, According To Court Docs

More details about music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones Jr.’s lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are coming out. Read More

Here’s Why Yung Miami Is Reportedly Named In Lil Rod’s Updated Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy

Late last year, Yung Miami and Sean “P Diddy” Combs did a complete 180 from their usual limelight activities. The entertainers had a lil’ romance that always seemed too muddy to define. They went together “real bad” but never explicitly settled on the girlfriend-boyfriend title. Read More

Stevie J Hosts Lil’ Praise Session While Seemingly Standing By Diddy And His Sons Christian & Justin Combs (VIDEO)

Stevie J had a lil’ praise session while showing love to Diddy, Christian, and Justin Combs. The award-winning producer shared a powerful quote while tagging Sean Combs and his sons in the Instagram Story post. Read More

Tyrese Goes Viral After Sharing Why He Won’t Be Making A “Mockery” Of What’s Happening To Diddy

Tyrese is going viral after speaking on Diddy and sharing why he won’t be making a “mockery” of what’s happening to the music mogul. Read More

Touré Says Diddy Fired Journalist’s Family Member From Internship After They Refused to Sleep With Rapper

In an MSNBC interview, Touré revealed that he got his male relative the internship with Diddy more than a decade ago. Read More

50 Cent’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed For 5th Season

Reports state that the franchise’s third installment, Power Book III: Raising Kanan , has officially been green-lit for another season on Starz. Read More

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL I WASN’T MACKIN’ ON ICE SPICE… ‘I Don’t Flirt Like That!’

Shaquille O’Neal might think Ice Spice is “so dam fine,” but he swears he wasn’t trying to rizz up the rapper with his Instagram caption after the Super Bowl …. claiming he was just trying to be nice!! Read More

ICE CUBE WE HAVEN’T HEARD FROM CAITLIN CLARK… After $5 Million Offer

Caitlin Clark‘s team hasn’t pounced on the Big3’s $5 million offer just yet … with Ice Cube revealing his basketball league doesn’t know whether she’ll take the massive payday. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT Appeals Case Re: Conviction TO BE HEARD BY IL SUPREME COURT

Jussie Smollett will have his day in court over his appeal of his criminal conviction — in fact, he’ll be able to make his case in front of the highest court in the land … of Illinois, that is. Read More

RON DESANTIS SETTLES RETALIATION SUIT W/ DISNEY …Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Saga

Ron DeSantis and Disney have buried the hatchet in court over their nearly year-long war regarding his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill … and it seems the Gov. and co. gave in. Read More

DRAYMOND GREEN WRAPS ARM AROUND PATTY MILLS’ NECK

Draymond Green has found himself at the center of more criticism over his on-court antics … this time, the Golden State Warriors star is getting backlash after wrapping his arm around Patty Mills‘ neck and forcing him to the ground. Read More

Porsha Williams Reportedly Reveals What Contributed To Her Decision To Divorce Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has reportedly revealed what contributed to her decision to file for divorce from Simon Guobadia. Read More

Marcus Jordan Calls Out Larsa Pippen After She Revealed What Led To Their Split (LISTEN)

Marcus Jordan is sharing some words about Larsa Pippen a day after she opened up about their split on a recent podcast appearance. Read More

Multiple Women Share TikToks Saying They Were Randomly Punched in the Face by Men While Walking in NYC

Multiple women have recently shared TikTok videos saying they were punched in the face by random men in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York City. Read More

Beyoncé Drops Cowboy Carter Tracklist, Teases Possible Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton Collabs

Saddle up, Beyhive. Cowboy Carter is coming! Read More

Jeannie Mai Against Jeezy’s Request To Seal ‘Sensitive’ Records In Divorce Battle, Questions His ‘Motivations For Trying To Limit The Public’s Access To The Case’

Former love birds Jeannie Mai and Jeezy, 46, just can’t seem to get on the same page. Read More

