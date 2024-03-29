Entertainment

Prayers: Oscar Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Has Passed

Published on March 29, 2024

PBS 'American Masters: Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise' Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2017

Source: Variety / Getty

Prayers are in order on this Good Friday as news is being reported that the legendary Oscar Award winning actor, Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away this morning at the age of 87.

According to a statement from his family, shared by Gossett’s longtime publicist, read:

“It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time,”

Louis Gossett Jr., was the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,”.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

