Lizzo Gives Post Of Resignation ‘I Quit’….I Didn’t Sign Up for This Sh–‘

The entertainment business isn’t all glitz and glamour. Entertainers usually get in to it chasing a dream of sharing their God given talent and being able to live a better life style for themselves and their family. The part they are not prepared for is the crabs in a barrel that come for you once you reach the top, such as the business itself, friends, fans and sometimes family. Singer Jazmine Sullivan burst onto the music scene debuting a platinum debut album that sold sold more than 510,000 copies in the United States. Jazmine Sullivan had signed a record deal but didn’t sign up for the ‘sh–‘ that came with it so she threw in the towel, temporarily quitting the music business.

Lizzo is experiencing the same ‘sh–‘ after winning a Grammy and performing at the highest levels in entertainment history, however crabs came, so she has taken to her IG to say ‘I didn’t sign up for this ____’

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

Lizzo has been caught in a lawsuit that was filed against her by three of Lizzo’s former dancers accusing the singer of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight-shamming.

