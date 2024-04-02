Listen Live
My First Time: Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

Published on April 2, 2024

Latto Celebrates Her 2 GRAMMY Nominations at Catch Steak

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

 

Around this time last year, give or take a few months, rap sensation Latto was toasting to her first-ever set of GRAMMY nominations in the categories of “Best New Artist” and “Best Melodic Rap Performance” — the latter was for a live rendition of her chart-topping hit, “Big Energy.”

With just two days before the big ceremony, she chose Catch Steak in L.A. as her preferred place to party. However, following her appearance as this week’s guest here on “My First Time,” it was clear that location wasn’t chosen by chance due to her expensive taste for Wagyu beef.

 

 

Now ironically enough, Latto told us as the thesis of her “MFT” story that she actually hasn’t had beef in about four years. She broke her spell last week at renowned Miami Beach eatery Papi Steak, where she ordered for the first time in almost half a decade the restaurant’s signature purebred AA8-9+ Australian Wagyu Tomahawk, which comes delivered to the table in a briefcase and costs a whopping $1,000. We’re assuming that’s before tipping, too! However, for a song-of-the-year recipient like Latto, we’re guessing Wagyu comes by the pound!

Watch Latto make her argument for Wagyu beef below in this week’s “My First Time”:

 

 

