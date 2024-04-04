Entertainment

Mama’s Baby, Daddy Trippie Redd Not A Maybe

Published on April 4, 2024

mgk & Trippie Redd "genre: sadboy" Free Concert In New York City

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Rapper Trippie Redd took to his social media to let the world know that he was expecting.  Trippie Redd named the baby Saint Michael White, dropped an EP with the same name around the time of his birth and cancelled his tour to be there for his shorty.

Well you know the saying ‘mama’s baby, daddy’s maybe’?  Rapper Trippie Redd’s mother tried to tell him to get a DNA test but he didn’t listen.  However after taking 2 DNA tests, in the voice of Maury Povich, Trippie Redd ‘you are not the father’.

DDG just welcomed his first-born son with GF Halle Bailey, and was eager to discuss the joys of parenting in a recent blog … and that’s when Trippie came clean that he’s not in the new daddy club.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

