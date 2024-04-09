Gloria James Talks To GMA About 602 in The House Of 330

CLOSE

It’s easy to be blessed and move on. However the greatest thing about a blessing is to actually be that blessing to bless others as God has blessed you. That’s the purpose in a blessing. Also people have often mistaken growing with people forgetting where they come from and you don’t have to be where you come from to remember nor give back. Being present is not an address or a hangout spot but the works in which feed into to educate others so they don’t have to go through what you went through. The blessing and the purpose transitions into a testimony, because how can one help another without showing them that all things are possible.

When LeBron James took the NBA by storm it could have been very easy for him to move on to the good life make a few donations to where he comes from, have his best friend/mother retire and live her best life for all that she done to get him where he’s at. But instead LeBron is creating a LeBron Town for people from humble beginnings can be blessed into their purpose and his mother Gloria James is there keeping the I Promise, that they made when they started their journey.

“people need to understand that it’s okay to get help”-Gloria James

Gloria James spoke with GMA to talk about her son, LeBron James, greatest achievement ‘community’ as she gave them a tour of the replica of their home in Spring Hill Apartments #602 that is located inside The House of Three Thirty just a block away from their I Promise School, where Gloria James is a weekly fixture in.

House Three Thirty will offer what we’ve learned our families need. It will be a hub for hands-on job training for some of the most skilled yet underrepresented workers in our community – giving them essential experience they can parlay into even bigger career opportunities. It will be an accessible one-stop-shop for our families’ and our community’s financial health needs so they may take control of their financial futures. It will be a gathering space for the important conversations needed to move our community and country forward.

According to Gloria James the immersive, one of a kind museum, LeBron James’ Home Court, is surreal to her that brings back a lot of good memories of a place that they were able to call home after a time of home displacement.

Take a listen to Gloria James interview with GMA in the video below.