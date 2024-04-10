Prayers: DJ Mister Cee Has Passed At The Age of 57

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as radio personality and DJ to Hip Hop stars, DJ Mister Cee, has passed away at the young age of 57.

Brooklyn, New York native, Calvin LeBrun, DJ Mister Cee, attended high school with the legendary rapper Big Daddy Kane becoming is official DJ on Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 debut album, Long Live the Kane. Mister Cee is also credited with discovering Biggie Smalls then serving as the late rapper’s DJ and an associate producer on his debut album Ready to Die. During the 1990s, DJ Mister Cee began his long tenure as a DJ at New York’s Hot 97, where he was known for spinning the classics and breaking the music of rising artists.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keep the family, friends and colleagues of DJ Mister Cee uplifted in our prayers.

