The Bijou Star Files: Usher Speaks On His Chilli Crush

Usher Reveals Chilli Was His First Celebrity Crush (Video)

Usher recently revealed that his ex-girlfriend, Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas, was his childhood celebrity crush. Read More

Showtime Announces Plans To Shut Down Its Streaming Service

Showtime’s streaming app is chucking the deuces to its subscribers as the platform is slated to shut down in April. Read More

Kash Doll Teases Her Plans To Change Her Stage Name (WATCH)

As she prepares to welcome a baby girl, Kash Doll is teasing some other changes in her life — including one regarding her rap career. Read More

Mendeecees Goes Viral After Revealing That “Commitment” Is Keeping Him Married To Yandy Smith (WATCH)

Mendeecees is going viral and prompting social media reactions after sharing a revelation about his union with Yandy Smith. Read More

O.J. SIMPSON PROSTATE CANCER TOOK HEAVY TOLL …Frail in Hospice Care During Final Days

O.J. Simpson‘s cancer battle took a heavy toll on his health over the past year — and in his final days, he was incredibly frail and virtually unrecognizable … Read More

Magic Johnson, Jemele Hill & More Celebs Share Mixed Reactions To O.J. Simpson’s Death

Reactions to Simpson are all over the board and pouring in from fans, critics and celebrities, including Magic Johnson, Jemele Hill, Marc Lamont Hill, and Caitlyn Jenner. Read More

FRED & KIM GOLDMAN NOW, O.J. SIMPSON WILL NEVER BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

Ron Goldman‘s family describes O.J. Simpson‘s death as a “mixed bag of complicated emotions” … because now that he’s gone, so is their hope for true justice. Read More

Blac Chyna Shares Her Reaction & Explains Why She Appeared In The ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Documentary

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is opening up about her reaction to the ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ documentary and explaining her brief appearance. Read More

Crystal Renay Shares How She Found Out Ne-Yo Was Being Unfaithful During Their Marriage (WATCH)

Crystal Renay is spilling the tea on how she discovered her ex-husband Ne-Yo was being unfaithful during their marriage. Read More

RASHEE RICE TURNS HIMSELF IN TO POLICE IN TEXAS… Facing 8 Charges

Rashee Rice is currently in police custody after the K.C. Chiefs star surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday … and is now behind bars in a Texas jail. Read More

PLANET FITNESS MEMBER TOTALLY NAKED IN WOMEN’S LOCKERS …Claimed To ID As Woman

A Planet Fitness gymgoer was arrested after allegedly walking around totally naked in the women’s locker room … claiming they identified as a woman, something the gym didn’t buy. Read More

Tameka Foster Claims Wendy Williams Interview Caused The Downfall Of Her Career [Video]

Tameka Raymond-Foster is sharing details about her radio interview with Wendy Williams and how it negatively influenced her career. Read More

