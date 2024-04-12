Blac Chyna Opens Up About ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

CLOSE

Tameka Raymond-Foster in a recent interview ironically with the Breakfast Club opened up about a past radio interview with Wendy Williams on The Breakfast Club natively hindered her business, because of negative condemnations of the interview. However it is Blac Chyna’s testimony that it although she used to get dragged by Wendy Williams, when they sat down for an interview she made Wendy see Angela White and from there a beautiful bond had formed.

In an exclusive interview 35 year old actress Angela White formerly known as Blac Chyna reflected on appearing in an episode of the four-part documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ that aired in February. During White’s appearance, she visited Williams at her apartment in New York City. At the time, White thanked the former talk show host for putting her in her “place” years prior.

Related Stories The Bijou Star Files: Usher Speaks On His Chilli Crush

According to Angela White she came to visit Wendy Williams that day unbeknownst to her that a camera crew was going to be there filming a documentary, she was just there to check on her friend. Angela White also revealed that she hasn’t even watched the controversial documentary in it’s entirety, only the small clip she was in and others that made it’s way to social media.

“I’ve seen certain clips and things like that,” “I’m the type of person if I see more than what I need to see, I’m gonna have to dig and get to the bottom of certain things, and I’m just like, ‘Whatever for me is supposed to be for me,’ you know what I mean?” “I definitely think that for me, to be honest, I think it was definitely necessary to be made,” she said. “I feel like… people actually do need to see it ’cause it is happening, and it can really, honestly happen to anybody… maybe this is gonna help other people to see.”

Take a look at the video below.