Entertainment

Kesha Remixes Her Hit ‘Tik Tok’ During Coachella “F*** P

Published on April 15, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

One of the biggest music festivals in the world kicked off this past weekend.  The 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on 12–14 and 19–21 April 2024.  Coachella is a Woodstock on steroids, so music and performances you wouldn’t typically see goes down on the biggest stage on earth, Coachella.

Singer/ songwriter, Kesha, first major success came in early 2009 when she was featured on rapper Flo Rida’s number-one single, “Right Round”.   So Sunday Reneé Rapp surprised Coachella attendees with a surprise guest, Grammy nominated artist, Kesha.  The 37 years old, Kesha, hit the stage performing ‘her’ 2009 break-out record, 2009 breakout hit, “Tik Tok,” however she remixed that bad boy with the first line, saying: “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”  to “Wake up in the morning like fuck P. Diddy.” In the video posted online, Kesha raised her middle finger opposed to a glass.

That was a little harsh!?

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

