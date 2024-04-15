Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Porsha’s Husbands Ex Linked Up With Her Baby-Dad

Published on April 15, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 15, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Falynn Pina Links With Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiancé Dennis McKinley (WATCH)

Falynn Pina recently linked with Porsha Williams’ ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley for what appears to be a meet-and-greet.  Read More

Congrats! Brittney Griner & Her Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Child Together! (Photo)

WNBA star Brittney Griner is expecting a child with her wife Cherelle.   Read More

Iran Reportedly Launches Over 300 Drones & Missiles At Israel

Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel. However, most were intercepted.  Read More

Why MacKenzie Scott Continues To Give Away MILLIONS To Black Non-Profits

MacKenzie Scott walked away with a major bag after she divorced Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2019. Scott reportedly left the union with a whopping $37 billion.   Read More

Georgia Man Who Admitted To Poisoning Infant Daughter To Avoid Child Support Is Sentenced

A Georgia man, Curtis Jack, has been sentenced after attempting to poison his infant child with antifreeze.  Read More

Social Media Reacts To Allen Iverson’s Statue Unveiling At 76ers Legends Walk (Video)

Allen Iverson’s statue at the 76er’s Legends Walk was unveiled on Friday (April 12).  Read More

Quavo Seemingly Fires Back At Chris Brown In New Song ‘Tender’ (LISTEN)

It looks like tensions are rising between Quavo and Chris Brown! Both artists hopped in the studio to seemingly take shots at each other in songs released this week.   Read More

Summer Walker’s New Boo Accused Of Harassment And Controlling Behavior By Several Women

Coop Cashington is under fire after several women made serious allegations against him on social media. He happens to be the new man romantically linked to Summer Walker.   Read More

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Attorney Preparing To Fight Against Payments Owed In Civil Judgment Won By Families Of Nicole Brown And Ron Goldman: ‘I Hope The Goldmans Get Zero’

O.J. Simpson’s estate attorney says he is preparing to fight against the payments owed in his civil judgment won by the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.   Read More

CAM’RON SLAMS CAITLYN JENNER OVER O.J. …You Killed People, Too!!!

Cam’ron‘s defending O.J. Simpson‘s legacy … saying people need to back off since a jury acquitted him — and blasting Caitlyn Jenner in the process.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

