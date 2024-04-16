Entertainment

Keyshia Cole’s New Beau 18 Yrs Younger Has Fans Hatin

Published on April 16, 2024

Keyshia Cole Tears the RNB Fest Stage DOWN!

Source: R1 / R1

Singer Keyshia Cole’s fans are coming hard for her on social media after she announced she is off the market, saying  Oh love, never knew what I was missin’, But I knew once we start kissin’, I found a 24 year old Love.

The 42 year old Keyshia Cole took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a brief message, writing “Mine” while tagging who was hers a 24-year-old rapper Hunxho.. Hunxho then took to his X account to respond to Cole’s message, by retweeting hers and adding a red heart.

Fans instantly accused Keyshia Cole of entertaining an unserious relationship that she’ll inevitably rant about in the near future, and simply end up blocking young Hunxho. Keyshia’s doing her best to laugh ’em off, and told her critics she’s hoping for the best.

Come on yall, there’s a 14 year gap between her and her baby daddy Niko Khale.  Don’t hate the playa, hate the game.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

