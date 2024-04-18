The Bijou Star Files: Aww Snap Now They Coming For Al Roker

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 18, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Al Roker & His Entertainment Company Sued By Producer Who Claims He Was Wrongfully Terminated For Trying To Advocate For Black Staff Members
TV personality Al Roker and his production company are facing a wrongful termination lawsuit. Read More
Ex-Police Officer In Custody After A Breakup Turns Deadly
On April 9, Carlos Collins was tragically murdered by his ex-boyfriend and former cop, Marcus Johnson. Johnson was accused of stalking the 25-year-old and was even placed under a restraining order. Read More
NBA Bans Jontay Porter For Life After Investigation Reveals He Violated League Gambling Rules
On Wednesday, the NBA handed down a lifetime ban to Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter after he was found to have violated the league’s gambling regulations. Read More
Joe Biden Calls For Female Athletes To Get ‘Paid What They Deserve’ After Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Salary Sparked Debate
On Tuesday, President Biden emphasized the importance of women receiving fair pay, after an online debate sparked about salary disparities in the WNBA following Caitlin Clark’s No. 1 draft selection. Read More
Wendy Williams’ Guardian Demands Kevin Hunter Repay $112K For Being “Overpaid” In Their Divorce
Wendy Williams‘ guardian has filed new legal papers requesting Kevin Hunter to repay $112,500 in alimony, … Read More
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested in Utah on Charges Including Identity Fraud, Forgery, and More
Jail records showed that the ‘Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain’ artist was arrested on Tuesday. Read More
Nurse Called Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Elaine’ While She Was Giving Birth
The sight of Julia Louis-Dreyfus made one nurse fangirl so hard that they mistakenly called the actress ‘Elaine’ while she was giving birth. Read More
Reporter at Caitlin Clark Press Conference Slammed for Bizarre Flirty Remark, Apologizes for Being ‘Oafish’
Things got incredibly awkward at the introductory press conference for the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Catalyst of Change Award by Planned Parenthood
Megan The Stallion’s efforts for women’s empowerment have paid off. Read More
Crocs and Pringles’ Wild Collaboration Just Dropped
The collaborations keep on coming for Crocs. This time, the footwear company connected with Pringles for a multi-shoe collection that’s available now. Read More
DDG Flexes $250k Diamond-Encrusted Tooth
DDG dropped some serious dough on a new tooth. Read More
DaBaby Claims He Went From Getting $300K For a Feature To $150K After 2021 Controversy
DaBaby has suggested that he’s making a comeback with his latest LA Leakers freestyle. Read More
SZA Celebrates Receiving Songwriters Hall of Fame Award: ‘This Is the Most Meaningful Thing to Me’
SZA is receiving her flowers from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Read More
O.J. SIMPSON OFFICIALLY CREMATED Atty., Others Were Present
O.J. Simpson has officially been cremated — and it sounds like there were only a select few people around to bear witness … including his attorney-turned-executor of his estate. Read More
BRAZILIAN WOMAN BRINGS DEAD UNCLE TO THE BANK …Yo, Can We Get a Loan???
A Brazilian woman tried to pull a “Weekend at Bernie’s” with her dead uncle … wheeling his body into her local bank and trying to take out a loan in his name, which got her busted. Read More
Duke University Replaces Scholarship Program for Black Students with New Leadership Initiative
Duke University has discontinued its Reginaldo Howard Memorial Scholarship Program, which historically provided full-ride scholarships to outstanding African descent applicants. Read More
Beyoncé Sent Dawn Staley Flowers For Winning The Women’s NCAA Championship After Watching The Gamecocks The Entire Tournament
Beyoncé’s bouquets are well known in the music industry; she has sent them to Cowboy Carter collaborators like Mickey Guyton and Jack White and actresses like Sheryl Lee Ralph for her Abbott Elementary Emmy win, but this is first time she’s sent one to an athlete. Read More
Funeral Home Gave Families Dried Concrete Instead of Ashes, Held 190 Decaying Bodies: Prosecutors
Colorado funeral home owners accused of storing 190 decaying bodies are charged with Covid fraud. Read More
Boeing Whistleblower Warns 787 Dreamliner Could ‘Fall Apart’ in Midair Unless Safety Issues Addressed
Boeing is the subject of back-to-back Senate hearings Wednesday, as Congress examines allegations of major safety failures at the embattled aircraft manufacturer. Read More
Simone Biles Says She ‘Broke Down’ Amid Backlash Against Her Husband After He Said ‘Men Are The Catch’: ‘They Hurt My Feelings’
Simone Biles was hurt for her husband after he was called out for remarks about their relationship. Read More
Shonda Rhimes Had To Hire 24-hour Security After Receiving Death Threats From Crazed ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans
Sometimes fandoms can take things way too far! Read More
Jason Iverson sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering pregnant sister, brother-in-law in Maple Heights
Iverson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder for the Labor Day deaths of his pregnant sister Mercedes Iverson and her husband Norbert Carter. Read More
Fan events taking place in Cleveland as Cavaliers host Orlando Magic in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 20. Read More
KANYE WEST SUSPECT IN LAPD BATTERY REPORT …Guy Allegedly Grabbed Bianca
“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.” Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
-
Click Here To Stream The Total Solar Eclipse In Cleveland
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report