The Bijou Star Files: Aww Snap Now They Coming For Al Roker

Al Roker & His Entertainment Company Sued By Producer Who Claims He Was Wrongfully Terminated For Trying To Advocate For Black Staff Members

TV personality Al Roker and his production company are facing a wrongful termination lawsuit. Read More

Ex-Police Officer In Custody After A Breakup Turns Deadly

On April 9, Carlos Collins was tragically murdered by his ex-boyfriend and former cop, Marcus Johnson. Johnson was accused of stalking the 25-year-old and was even placed under a restraining order. Read More

NBA Bans Jontay Porter For Life After Investigation Reveals He Violated League Gambling Rules

On Wednesday, the NBA handed down a lifetime ban to Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter after he was found to have violated the league’s gambling regulations. Read More

Joe Biden Calls For Female Athletes To Get ‘Paid What They Deserve’ After Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Salary Sparked Debate

On Tuesday, President Biden emphasized the importance of women receiving fair pay, after an online debate sparked about salary disparities in the WNBA following Caitlin Clark’s No. 1 draft selection. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Guardian Demands Kevin Hunter Repay $112K For Being “Overpaid” In Their Divorce

Wendy Williams‘ guardian has filed new legal papers requesting Kevin Hunter to repay $112,500 in alimony, … Read More

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested in Utah on Charges Including Identity Fraud, Forgery, and More

Jail records showed that the ‘Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain’ artist was arrested on Tuesday. Read More

Nurse Called Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Elaine’ While She Was Giving Birth

The sight of Julia Louis-Dreyfus made one nurse fangirl so hard that they mistakenly called the actress ‘Elaine’ while she was giving birth. Read More

Reporter at Caitlin Clark Press Conference Slammed for Bizarre Flirty Remark, Apologizes for Being ‘Oafish’

Things got incredibly awkward at the introductory press conference for the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring leader. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Catalyst of Change Award by Planned Parenthood

Megan The Stallion’s efforts for women’s empowerment have paid off. Read More

Crocs and Pringles’ Wild Collaboration Just Dropped

The collaborations keep on coming for Crocs. This time, the footwear company connected with Pringles for a multi-shoe collection that’s available now. Read More

DDG Flexes $250k Diamond-Encrusted Tooth

DDG dropped some serious dough on a new tooth. Read More

DaBaby Claims He Went From Getting $300K For a Feature To $150K After 2021 Controversy

DaBaby has suggested that he’s making a comeback with his latest LA Leakers freestyle. Read More

SZA Celebrates Receiving Songwriters Hall of Fame Award: ‘This Is the Most Meaningful Thing to Me’

SZA is receiving her flowers from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Read More

O.J. SIMPSON OFFICIALLY CREMATED Atty., Others Were Present

O.J. Simpson has officially been cremated — and it sounds like there were only a select few people around to bear witness … including his attorney-turned-executor of his estate. Read More

BRAZILIAN WOMAN BRINGS DEAD UNCLE TO THE BANK …Yo, Can We Get a Loan???

A Brazilian woman tried to pull a “Weekend at Bernie’s” with her dead uncle … wheeling his body into her local bank and trying to take out a loan in his name, which got her busted. Read More

Duke University Replaces Scholarship Program for Black Students with New Leadership Initiative

Duke University has discontinued its Reginaldo Howard Memorial Scholarship Program, which historically provided full-ride scholarships to outstanding African descent applicants. Read More

Beyoncé Sent Dawn Staley Flowers For Winning The Women’s NCAA Championship After Watching The Gamecocks The Entire Tournament

Beyoncé’s bouquets are well known in the music industry; she has sent them to Cowboy Carter collaborators like Mickey Guyton and Jack White and actresses like Sheryl Lee Ralph for her Abbott Elementary Emmy win, but this is first time she’s sent one to an athlete. Read More

Funeral Home Gave Families Dried Concrete Instead of Ashes, Held 190 Decaying Bodies: Prosecutors

Colorado funeral home owners accused of storing 190 decaying bodies are charged with Covid fraud. Read More

Boeing Whistleblower Warns 787 Dreamliner Could ‘Fall Apart’ in Midair Unless Safety Issues Addressed

Boeing is the subject of back-to-back Senate hearings Wednesday, as Congress examines allegations of major safety failures at the embattled aircraft manufacturer. Read More

Simone Biles Says She ‘Broke Down’ Amid Backlash Against Her Husband After He Said ‘Men Are The Catch’: ‘They Hurt My Feelings’

Simone Biles was hurt for her husband after he was called out for remarks about their relationship. Read More

Shonda Rhimes Had To Hire 24-hour Security After Receiving Death Threats From Crazed ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans

Sometimes fandoms can take things way too far! Read More

Jason Iverson sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering pregnant sister, brother-in-law in Maple Heights

Iverson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder for the Labor Day deaths of his pregnant sister Mercedes Iverson and her husband Norbert Carter. Read More

Fan events taking place in Cleveland as Cavaliers host Orlando Magic in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 20. Read More

KANYE WEST SUSPECT IN LAPD BATTERY REPORT …Guy Allegedly Grabbed Bianca

“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.” Read More

