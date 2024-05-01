Wellbeing Wednesdays with Matty Willz : Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing

If you struggle with PTSD, racial trauma, or other traumatic life experiences, EMDR—or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing is offered at MetroHealth and may be a useful treatment. Susan Lee, a mental health counselor at MetroHealth, talks with Matty Willz about what EMDR is and how it can help you. To make an appointment with a primary care provider for a referral or to schedule a mental health assessment, call 216-696-3876 or sign into MyChart.
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
Surgeon Fired For Gawking At Black Male 'Genitals Of The Day' & More
-
Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home
-
Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
Red Lobster Reportedly Muling Filing For Bankruptcy, X Users Worry About Losing Cheddar Bay Biscuits