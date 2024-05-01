Listen Live
Wellbeing Wednesdays with Matty Willz : Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing

Published on May 1, 2024

WellBeing Wednesday

If you struggle with PTSD, racial trauma, or other traumatic life experiences, EMDR—or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing is offered at MetroHealth and may be a useful treatment. Susan Lee, a mental health counselor at MetroHealth, talks with Matty Willz about what EMDR is and how it can help you. To make an appointment with a primary care provider for a referral or to schedule a mental health assessment, call 216-696-3876 or sign into MyChart.

 

