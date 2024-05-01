Wellbeing Wednesdays with Matty Willz : Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing

If you struggle with PTSD, racial trauma, or other traumatic life experiences, EMDR—or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing is offered at MetroHealth and may be a useful treatment. Susan Lee, a mental health counselor at MetroHealth, talks with Matty Willz about what EMDR is and how it can help you. To make an appointment with a primary care provider for a referral or to schedule a mental health assessment, call 216-696-3876 or sign into MyChart.