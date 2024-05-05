Listen Live
[LISTEN] Drake Responds To Hidden Child Allegations and More On ‘The Heart Part 6’

Published on May 5, 2024

Drake

Source: General / Radio One

Allegations of drug addiction, a second secret child and more were all laid out on Kendrick Lamar‘s scathing diss track, “Meet the Grahams.” The track, which dropped over the weekend, seemed to be the nail in the coffin in the ongoing feud with Drake, who dropped a diss/response on May 5th claiming he and his team intentionally leaked fake info in order to bait K. Dot into releasing a misinformed diss record.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

RELATED: [LISTEN] Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with New Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Before we get into Drake’s latest, let’s run back the cuts that dropped over the weekend between the pair.

On “6:16,” Lamar bombards Drake with a number of shots including having alleged traitors on his OVO squad. What followed was a late night drop from Drake titled “Family Matters.” Drake alleges that not only is Kendrick’s family life in shambles but there may also have been instances of domestic violence between Dot and his partner.

Well.. we didn’t have to wait long for a response. Less than an hour after “Family Matters” landed online, Kendrick released what may be the most brutal banger between the two yet. On “Meet The Grahams,” Dot accuses Drake of having a serious substance abuse problem, hiding another child, searching for validation and squandering his wealth on women and attention.

Check out Drake’s latest entry into the back and forth, titled “The Heart Part 6,” below.

 

[LISTEN] Drake Responds To Hidden Child Allegations and More On ‘The Heart Part 6’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

