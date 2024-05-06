The Bijou Star Files: Kendrick Lamar Is Dropping A Drake Diss Album

CLOSE

36 Hours In And Kendrick Lamar Is On His THIRD Diss Track Against Drake (LISTEN)

Whew! Kendrick Lamar has his size seven shoes pressed on Drake‘s neck. This man is on his third diss track, ‘Not Like Us’ in the last 36 hours. Read More

KENDRICK LAMAR LABELS DRAKE A ‘PEDOPHILE’ IN NEW DISS

Kendrick Lamar‘s escalating his rap beef with Drake … labeling him as a “pedophile” in another new diss track less than 24 hours after releasing “Meet The Grahams.” Read More

DRAKE I FED MISINFORMATION TO KENDRICK …Denies ‘Pedophile’ Claim

Drake just turned the tables on Kendrick Lamar — dropping a new diss record to say he baited him into telling a lie about a fake daughter … this while also denying he’s a predator. Read More

Resurfaced Video Fuels Kendrick Lamar’s Claim That Drake Slept With Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend

Kendrick Lamar and Drake aren’t playing any games with each other in their rap feud. Read More

President Biden Speaks Out About Pro-Palestinian Protests Nationwide, Denounces Campus Chaos & Hate Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden revealed that he supports students’ nationwide campus protests but denounces hate speech and the destruction of property. Read More

JT Snaps On Sukihana For Seemingly Throwing Jabs On Social Media

JT took to X to check Sukihana for allegedly clout chasing. Read More

Keyshia Cole Pops Out With Her Man Hunxho In Vegas

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho appear to be going strong as they were recently kicking it in Las Vegas. Read More

Who Dat?! Gloss Up Dances On Hidden Man After Trading Words With Keyshia Cole Over Hunxho

Gloss Up recently posted a video twerking on a mystery man, and Keyshia Cole shared a few messages of her own. This comes in the hours after a public spat over Cole’s alleged rapper boo Hunxho. Read More

TEYANA TAYLOR STRIPPING DOWN AT PRIVATE NYC CLUB …Star-Studded Attendees

Teyana Taylor stripped down her fashion choices Saturday … and, we mean it quite literally – ’cause the glamorous star left little to the imagination during a sultry cabaret show! Read More

NBA’S JALEN GREEN WELCOMED BABY GIRL IN FEBRUARY… No Bad Blood W/ Draya

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green welcomed a baby girl to the world earlier this year … but the mother has zero issues with the fact he’s expecting another kid with his current girlfriend, Draya Michele — Read More

JIM JONES FIGHTS TWO MEN AT AIRPORT …Says He Was Defending Self

Jim Jones got into a wild fight at the airport, taking on two men at once in unbelievable footage … and, he’s claiming he was just trying to defend himself. Read More

DARIUS MORRIS Ex-NBA Player DEAD AT 33

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Darius Morris died this week, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was just 33 years old. Read More

RICK ROSS DRAKE SHOT MY PLANE DOWN …Plays Into Untrue Rumors

Rick Ross is using social media gossip to clown his rival Drake … joking Drizzy shot his plane down as rumors his plane made a crash landing swirl. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKER SUES HOLLYWOOD BOWL SECURITY …Alleges Battery, Negligence

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022 is now suing the venue and its associated security … alleging they allowed this whole debacle to unfold. Read More

JEEZY Jeannie Mai’s Smearing Me ‘CAUSE I SAID NO TO BABY NO. 2!!!

Jeezy is firing back at his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, whom he claims is out to smear him just because he didn’t wanna have a second kid with her … alleging she’s out for revenge. Read More

DARVIN HAM FIRED AFTER 2 SEASONS W/ LAKERS

Darvin Ham is out of the job — the Los Angeles Lakers just fired their head coach after two seasons on Friday … days after the Purple and Gold were booted from the playoffs in the first round. Read More

Black Student-Athlete Causes Debate After Explaining Why Other Black D1 Athletes Prefer Dating And Marrying White Women

A Black male student-athlete is going viral and causing a debate after explaining why other Black male D1 athletes prefer dating and marrying White women over Black women. Read More

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Cancelled Amid Prolonged Rift With Biological Children

Brian McKnight ‘s issues with his biological children have caused a conflict within the R&B singer’s fanbase. Read More

Aspiring Doctor Brain Dead After Friends Pushed Him Into Lake Knowing He Can’t Swim

According to reports, an aspiring medical student suffered severe brain damage last month after being pushed into a Louisiana lake by his friends, who were aware he couldn’t swim, and they did nothing to save him from drowning. Read More

24-Year-Old Elementary School Teacher Had Inappropriate Relationship With 11-Year-Old Student

After the discovery of intimate messages between the engaged teacher and a child, including one where the boy expressed a desire to make out and the teacher reciprocated, the teacher was charged with first-degree child sexual assault. Read More

Can’t be denied! Donovan Mitchell helps drag Cleveland Cavaliers across finish line in 106-94 Game 7 victory over Orlando Magic

They came out flat. They looked utterly lost. It seemed the impending blowup of this roster and coaching staff were all but inevitable. But Donovan Mitchell would not be denied, Read More

