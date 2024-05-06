Woman Selling Misbranded Ozempic On TikTok Faces 20 Yrs In Prison

CLOSE

What would you do, to get your hands on Ozepmic? People have been trying to get their hands on Ozempic to shed pounds especially in the midst of cruise season coupled with tropical vacations. The problem is a lot of people can’t there hands on a prescription for it especially it’s used to treat diabetes, not to mention the price tag is pretty hefty. Unfortunately when there is a high demand for something, there are always people looking to capitalize off the supply.

Federal prosecutors said the woman from Shirley, N.Y., was not licensed to administer medication and was selling drugs, such as a misbranded Ozempic on TikTok brought from abroad that were not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Her alleged crime resulted in severe, life-threatening injuries to a customer, prior to an undercover operation.

Prosecutors said 36 year old, Isis Navarro Reyes, who got caught selling to an undercover officer, faces 20 years in prison.

See the video below