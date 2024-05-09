CLOSE

An exciting new documentary series is headed to Netflix this month. “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” is a three-part documentary debuting on the streaming platform. Watch the official trailer and read more details about the series inside.

On May 29, Netflix will share its newest documentary series titled “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.” It’s three 50 minute episodes that follow a group of prominent TikTok dancers, who are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out.

As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn’t until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three-part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe.

In the trailer, it begins with Miranda’s family desperately looking for their family member. The trailer dives into how one church turned management company completely manipulated and convinced these young entertainers into joining a cult. It’s a must-watch two-minute trailer that proves to be thrilling and a bit scary.

Executive producers on the project include Doneen, Jessica Acevedo, Jasper Thomlinson, Martin Desmond Roe, Wilmer Valderrama, and Chris Uettwiller. The production companies Dirty Robber and The Unreasnble Company helped to bring the series to life.

Be sure to tune into the thrilling series May 29 on Netflix.

Watch the official trailer below:

Watch: Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ Three-Part Docuseries was originally published on globalgrind.com