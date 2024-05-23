Listen Live
Entertainment

Cynthia Bailey Returning To RHOA To Help Them Reclaim Number 1

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It has been no secret that The Real Housewives of Atlanta needed a little bit of a shake up after low ratings for the past couple of seasons or so.  Ironically fan favorites and RHOA staples such as Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield are out.  Another RHOA alumni, Porshe Williams/Goubadia has returned with all the drama that can be needed before the season even starts.

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, will include Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Shamea Morton Mwangi, including new faces,  Angela Oakley, Brittany Eady and Kelli Ferrell.

However that might not be enough to save the franchise so ROHA OG Cynthia Bailey has been asked to return and she has so graciously agreed to do so to help Real Housewives of Atlanta to reclaim their number 1 status.

According to Cynthia Bailey who is returning as a friend and not a peach holder.

“I feel like the show has been just OK for the past couple of years. No shade, but it just has. And it has not thrived the way ‘Atlanta’ has always thrived,” “We were No. 1 for so long. And to watch it not be No. 1 was really hard, even sitting on the sidelines. It really, really was,” she continued. “So I think some new blood was needed and from what I can tell, these ladies seem like they really have it going on and I’m so excited to meet them.”

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

9 items
News

Cam’ron CNN Interview Goes Off The Rails When Asked About Diddy, Xitter Reacts

- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Cleveland Legend Don King Has a Lot to Say!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close