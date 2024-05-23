Cynthia Bailey Returning To RHOA To Help Them Reclaim Number 1

CLOSE

It has been no secret that The Real Housewives of Atlanta needed a little bit of a shake up after low ratings for the past couple of seasons or so. Ironically fan favorites and RHOA staples such as Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield are out. Another RHOA alumni, Porshe Williams/Goubadia has returned with all the drama that can be needed before the season even starts.

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, will include Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Shamea Morton Mwangi, including new faces, Angela Oakley, Brittany Eady and Kelli Ferrell.

However that might not be enough to save the franchise so ROHA OG Cynthia Bailey has been asked to return and she has so graciously agreed to do so to help Real Housewives of Atlanta to reclaim their number 1 status.

According to Cynthia Bailey who is returning as a friend and not a peach holder.