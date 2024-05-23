Cynthia Bailey Returning To RHOA To Help Them Reclaim Number 1

It has been no secret that The Real Housewives of Atlanta needed a little bit of a shake up after low ratings for the past couple of seasons or so. Ironically fan favorites and RHOA staples such as Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield are out. Another RHOA alumni, Porshe Williams/Goubadia has returned with all the drama that can be needed before the season even starts.
Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, will include Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Shamea Morton Mwangi, including new faces, Angela Oakley, Brittany Eady and Kelli Ferrell.
However that might not be enough to save the franchise so ROHA OG Cynthia Bailey has been asked to return and she has so graciously agreed to do so to help Real Housewives of Atlanta to reclaim their number 1 status.
According to Cynthia Bailey who is returning as a friend and not a peach holder.
“I feel like the show has been just OK for the past couple of years. No shade, but it just has. And it has not thrived the way ‘Atlanta’ has always thrived,” “We were No. 1 for so long. And to watch it not be No. 1 was really hard, even sitting on the sidelines. It really, really was,” she continued. “So I think some new blood was needed and from what I can tell, these ladies seem like they really have it going on and I’m so excited to meet them.”
