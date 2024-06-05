Listen Live
‘First Take’ Monica McNutt Shut Stephen A. Smith Down

Published on June 5, 2024

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Things got heated on ‘First Take’ between Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt so much so that the McNutt don’t come for me unless I send for you moment led to crickets, from Stephen A. Smith with ESPN taking the epic 45 minute segments down from Youtube.

Whether you agree with Stephen A. Smith or not, he typically doesn’t care and will regurgitate his truth no matter what anyone thinks or has to say about it.  Yesterday during ‘First Take’ history was made when Stephen A. Smith met his match respectfully.  Shannon Sharpe and ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt joined Smith and host Molly Qerim while discussing the hot topic in sports today, the WNBA and Caitlyn Clark.

During a back and forth Stephen A. Smith said he resented that he needed to “watch every syllable” while discussing the WNBA.

Monica McNutt then said: “Welcome to the world of being a woman, Stephen A., and how you have to dance about your word choice and how you have to please everybody and anybody as you navigate your being.”

Sharpe and Smith asked McNutt what the difference between being a woman and a Black man is. Monica McNutt explained how the multitudes of the conversations about competitiveness and protections offered to Clark.

Stephens A. Smith then said:  “Who talks more about the WNBA, who talks about women’s sports more than First Take?”

Monica McNutt: “Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted to,”

Stephen A. Smith’s response to that was:  “WOW”crickets.

The video that was posted by ESPN on social media then disappeared.

But what made the Youtube highlight reel was Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson having ESPN analyst Monica McNutt to break down her viral First Take exchange with Stephen A. Smith and discuss Pat McAfee’s controversial PowerPoint about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, on the ‘The Night Cap’ (see video below)

Check out Monica McNutt silencing Stephen A. Smith in the video below.

