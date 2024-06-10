‘The Solace of Sisterhood’ Documentary Follows All Black Women’s Biker Club Debuting At Tribeca Film Festival

CLOSE

A documentary about an all Black women’s biker crew in New Orleans will make its Tribeca Film Festival debut. The Solace of Sisterhood by Geneva Peschka and Anna Andersen shines the spotlight on the Caramel Curves club. Read more details about the documentary inside.

The Solace of Sisterhood follows the Caramel Curves club as its members defy societal norms to pursue their own freedom and happiness against all odds while empowering the next generation of female riders. The documentary explores the lives of co-founders Shanika “Tru” Beatty and Nakosha “Coco” Curry, uncovering their authenticity and vulnerability. The film captures Tru’s story of getting the riding bug from her business owner father and how she has passed on the love of motorcycles — and entrepreneurship — to her young daughter, Skye Beatty. The film stands as a compelling testament to the pursuit of one’s personal freedom through legacy and the art of riding.

The Caramel Curves bikers club are known for both their prowess on their motorcycles, their fierceness and their style. These biker babes usually ride in stilettos and are community staples in New Orleans and beyond. They were even recruited by Rihanna for a Savage X Fenty lingerie campaign in 2021.

While most motorcycle enthusiasts are known for their tough exterior or even embracing the “outlaw” life, the Curves lean into their femininity and comfort each other in times of need. In the documentary, when Coco’s sister died, she stepped up to raise her younger sibling’s children.

Filmmakers and directors Peschka and Andersen share what drew them to the story in the first place.

“We are honored to shed light on the women of the Caramel Curves and their effervescent spirits. Their story of triumph over adversity, of reclaiming agency in a society that often seeks to confine, is embedded in every filmed moment of this story,” Peschka and Andersen shared in a joint statement. “We strive to honor their legacy and inspire others to embrace their true selves, serving as a reminder that we should all live in pursuit of peace and self-determination.”

The directors gravitated to these women and their stories through the power of sisterhood, for the profound exploration of identity, community, and legacy.

The Solace of Sisterhood is directed and produced by Geneva Peschka and Anna Andersen. Jeremy Blum is producer, Safiyah Chiniere is director of photography and Tiffany Taveras is editor.

The Solace of Sisterhood will screen as part of the film program Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed, bold stories of joy, love and safety showcasing dynamic Expressions of Black Freedom. The film is showing at the festival through Sunday, June 16. For tickets, visit their website.

The film is expected to continue the festival circuit this year. For more information about the film, follow @thesolaceofsisterhoodfilm on Instagram.

‘The Solace of Sisterhood’ Documentary Follows All Black Women’s Biker Club Debuting At Tribeca Film Festival was originally published on globalgrind.com