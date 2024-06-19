Listen Live
Remy Ma’s Son Arrested For 1st Degree Murder

Published on June 19, 2024

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

When parents welcome their children in the world their worst nightmare is to have to bury them, and running a close second is having to watch them facing prison time.

Rapper Remy Ma did her time in prison and came home to a successful career and a growing family.  No matter how many blessings we see from a far with Remy Ma, life is life and no celebrity status can shield you from this thing we call life.

Remy Ma’s 23 year old son Jayson Scott and another man, 22 year old Richard Swyger, were arrested for first-degree murder charges Tuesday night for the murder of  43 year old Darius Guillebeaux three years ago who was gunned down in a broad daylight.

Jayson Scott has been in custody since May 9 in a separate gun case. He’s been held on $500,000 bail on criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Remy Ma said in a statement, said:

“We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” “This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence.”

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

