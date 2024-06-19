Listen Live
Ashanti & Nelly Are Already Married !?

Published on June 19, 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ashanti and Nelly reunited, last summer posting videos of taking it nice and slow, leaving fans to wonder what was really going on with the 90’s Hip Hop favorite couple.  Well it seems like we just found out that they got back together, and their relationship is moving at the speed of light or making up for lost time. Ashanti gave fans confirmation back in April that, yes, she and Nelly were back together, expecting their first child together plus they are also engaged.

TMZ is now saying that Ashanti and Nelly’s speed of light is faster than we thought, because according to them Ashanti and Nelly are already husband and wife.

According to public records, Nelly and Ashanti  are legally man and wife, and their marriage date is listed as having been recorded on December 27, 2023 .

See video below

