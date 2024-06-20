Browns Player Crashes Into Restaraunt, Catches DUI Charge In Florida

CLOSE

Cleveland Browns player Lonnie Leroy Phelps was arrested in Florida after he crashed his car into a restaurant.

Phelps, 23, is a defensive end for the Browns. He was charged with driving under the influence and causing damage to property or a person, a first-degree misdemeanor. He faces a possible punishment of up to a year in prison and a $1000 fine.

From FOX 8:

The arrest happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Key West police arrived to find a hole in the side of the building where the SUV crashed and spoke with Phelps, who appeared agitated and was uncooperative with officers, according to a police report.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the accident so nobody was injured.

The arresting officer wrote in a statement, “Phelps turned around and placed his hands behind his back (without being asked to do so), stumbled and almost fell over”.

