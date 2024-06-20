Listen Live
News

Browns Player Crashes Into Restaraunt, Catches DUI Charge In Florida

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Lonnie Leroy Phelps

Source: Monroe County, Florida / Sheriff’s Office

Cleveland Browns player Lonnie Leroy Phelps was arrested in Florida after he crashed his car into a restaurant.

Phelps, 23, is a defensive end for the Browns. He was charged with driving under the influence and causing damage to property or a person, a first-degree misdemeanor. He faces a possible punishment of up to a year in prison and a $1000 fine.

From FOX 8:

The arrest happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Related Stories

Key West police arrived to find a hole in the side of the building where the SUV crashed and spoke with Phelps, who appeared agitated and was uncooperative with officers, according to a police report.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the accident so nobody was injured.

The arresting officer wrote in a statement, “Phelps turned around and placed his hands behind his back (without being asked to do so), stumbled and almost fell over”.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Browns 2024 Schedule Released: Here’s What You Should Know
NFL: NOV 14 Steelers at Browns
17 photos

RELATED TAGS

cleveland browns

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Father's Day Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-06-03
Contests

Father’s Day Look-A-Like Contest

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Janet Jackson RTW 2024
Contests

Win Free Janet Jackson Concert Tickets!

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Woman Killed Taking Selfie With A Train

Entertainment

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000

Entertainment

Airport Employee Busted For Stealing A Suit Case

The 43rd Annual Gracie Awards
Entertainment

Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Estranged Husband Hit With RICO Charge

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close