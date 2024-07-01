Family Day at the Zoo 2024

CLOSE

Join us for the 16th Annual Family Day at the Zoo presented by Urban One Cleveland! We will be at the Zoo Monday, July 29th. The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star from 93.1 WZAK and Micah Dixon from Z107.9 will be broadcasting live from 10am –3pm. Come to the dance party under the Palava Hut and make sure you register to win VIP prizes including concerts tickets and access to exclusive Radio One events!

Take part in our family friendly activities, music, food and fun! The 16th Annual Family Day at the Zoo is presented by Urban One Cleveland and brought to you in part by Aetna, Accel Schools, the Cleveland Metro Park Zoo.