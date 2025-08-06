Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

The MetroHealth Maternal-Fetal Medicine program is the longest-standing training program for high-risk pregnancies in Cleveland. Whether you have existing health concerns when you become pregnant or you develop issues during your pregnancy, it is important to be seen by a maternal-fetal medicine provider for both a healthy pregnancy and baby. In today’s episode, we’ll be speaking with Dr. Kelly Gibson, OB-GYN and the Division Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at MetroHealth, on what women can expect if they have a high-risk pregnancy.

