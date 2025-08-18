Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The Spike Lee and Denzel Washington Dynamic

Spike Lee’s latest film venture is a brand new movie called Highest 2 Lowest. The film, which premiered last week, is about a titan music mogul who is “targeted with a ransom plot”, then “jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.” This film marks the fifth time the two film icons have worked together in a relationship that spans more than 30 years.

In a recent interview with WZAK’s Sam Sylk (watch below), Lee mentioned that he and Denzel don’t typically hang out. This might surprise fans of their collaborations, but their relationship operates on a different level.

“We don’t really hang out,” Lee admits. “But our families have become really close over the years.”

Their latest collaboration marks another milestone in cinema history.

Lee compares his directing relationship with Washington to Phil Jackson coaching Michael Jordan. Washington leads like Jordan did on the court. Lee guides the overall vision while respecting Washington’s instincts.

“That’s me, Phil Jackson, and that’s Denzel,” Lee explains. “Michael still running the show.”

Streaming vs Theater Experience

If one thing was made clear, Spike Lee is still a fan of the theater experience. While he understands that it may not always be the most convenient thing to do, he still cherishes it. But that doesn’t mean he’s totally against the streaming networks, either.

Lee embraces streaming platforms like Apple Plus. They financed his biggest budget film to date. Without streamers, this project wouldn’t exist.

However, Lee strongly advocates for the theater experience first. He wants audiences to see films in packed theaters before streaming his latest project.

“There’s something special about going to the theater,” Lee emphasizes. “You can’t duplicate that in your home.”

Lee’s point was that big screen TVs can’t match the communal theater experience. Lee grew up when streaming didn’t exist, and the shared movie experience remains irreplaceable.

The Foundation of Success

Lee’s relationship with Washington centers on three principles: love, trust, and respect. These values drive every creative decision.

“What is best for the film?” Lee asks. This question guides their collaboration above all else. Their honest, pure relationship spans multiple decades. Lee is of the belief that friendship isn’t necessary for professional excellence.

Lee’s latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, demonstrates this philosophy. It showcases what happens when talented artists prioritize the story above personal agendas.

The film is in theaters nationwide and will hit Apple Plus on September 5th

