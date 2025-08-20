Listen Live
Desktop banner image

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Mommy Virtue
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

From those very first checkups to guiding your child through growth milestones and illnesses, your pediatrician becomes a key part of your parenting team

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

From those very first checkups to guiding your child through growth milestones and illnesses, your pediatrician becomes a key part of your parenting team. But with so many options in providers, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start. In today’s episode, we’ll speak with Dr. Lynn Milliner, Pediatrician at MetroHealth, on how expecting parents can choose the best pediatric provider for their baby and family.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

CANADA-US-TARIFF-TRADE
Entertainment

Trump Says Americans Could Feel ‘Some Pain’ From New Tariffs

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close