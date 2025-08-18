Kevin Hart Producing New Comedy Competition Show For Netflix

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In these times, we all need a laugh. Thanks to Kevin Hart, a new comedian is heading our way…eventually. He’s behind a new comedy competition show heading to Netflix in 2026.

His production company, Hartbeat, will produce along with Last Comic Standing producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.

The NBC show ran for nine seasons, last airing in 2015 after multiple incarnations. Over its run, competitors included Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Gabriel Iglesias, Roy Wood, Jr., Gina Yashere, Lavell Crawford, Alonzo Bodden, who won Season 2, and Corey Holcomb.

Per Netflix, the new eight-episode special will include similar elements that made Last Comic Standing a hit, including “rigorous tests that mirror the real-life journey of a comedian, from brutal open mics to bombed sets and rewrites to the pressure of big-stage performances. The competition will give viewers an unvarnished look at comedy’s darkest corners and brightest spotlights with challenges inspired by some of the comics’ actual career trajectories.”

The show aims to capture the often challenging journey to becoming a big-time comedian by showing the good, bad and the ugly of what goes on behind the scenes, based on the aspiring comedian’s own life stories.

Hartbeat adds this show to its roster of initiatives and programs intended to increase the percentage of people of color in the comedy realm. They’ve backed the Comicview reboot on BET, the Comedy in Color series, which brought 300 comedians from more than 30 countries to compete at the Just for Laughs comedy festival, and Hulu’s LOL Live. Hartbeat also created Women Write Now, which develops Black female comedians, and produced standup specials featuring Affion Crockett, London Hughes and David A. Arnold, the popular veteran comedian who died unexpectedly in 2022.

You can apply to be on the show here.

