Ciara Shares Insights on "CICI," Motherhood, & Manifestation

Published on September 2, 2025

In a candid and heartfelt interview, Ciara, the multi-talented singer, dancer, and entrepreneur, opened up about her latest album, CICI, her roots in Atlanta, and the balance between her career and family life. The conversation was filled with laughter, wisdom, and a deep sense of gratitude.

Ciara described the release of CICI as a labor of love, sharing, “I feel like I was delivering a baby with that album because I’ve been carrying and working on it for almost six years.” The album, named after her nickname, represents a return to her roots and a celebration of her fans. “It’s really about them on this project for me,” she said.

Growing up in Atlanta, Ciara reflected on her experiences moving between the east and south sides of the city. “Culturally, I’m so glad I got to grow up on the east side because that’s where a lot of the sauce I picked up came from,” she shared. Her journey also included a stint in a girl group called Hearsay before she pursued her solo career, leading to her breakout hit, Goodies. “That was the beginning for me, when my dream came true,” she said.

Balancing her career and family life is no small feat for the mother of four. “It’s organized chaos,” Ciara admitted, emphasizing the importance of a schedule. She also highlighted the support of her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, saying, “He sent me this really sweet thing about the importance of your kids seeing you work as a mom. It was so powerful.”

Ciara’s journey is a testament to resilience, faith, and hard work. When asked to describe her life in three words, she chose “resilient, level up, and blessed.” As she continues to inspire through her music and personal story, Ciara remains a shining example of perseverance and gratitude.

