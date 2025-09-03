Preparing for Baby’s Arrival
Delivering about 3,000 babies a year, the team at MetroHealth provides individualized care for each mother and baby to start life with the healthiest possible outcome.
In today’s episode, we will speak with Amy Lowell, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse and Certified Nurse Midwife (APRN-CNM) and discuss what expecting mothers can do throughout their pregnancy journey to prepare for the healthy arrival of their new baby.
