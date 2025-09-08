Listen Live
Only Black-Owned Flats Bar Boarded Up After Shooting

A shooting in The Flats injured multiple people and led to the city sealing up the only Black-owned bar in the area.

Published on September 8, 2025

Downtown Cleveland Turns Violent After the Browns Game

Cleveland mourns a shocking shooting in The Flats Sunday evening, mere hours after the Browns game ended.

At least five people, including a possible suspect, suffered gunshot injuries after an altercation spilled onto West 10th Street. Police arrived swiftly around 6:15 p.m., and EMS rushed victims to nearby hospitals. Hours later, Mayor Justin Bibb ordered Play Bar & Grill closed and its front boarded up. The city emphasized that gun violence has no place in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the community reacted with concern and grief. Locals know The Flats as an entertainment hub, but this venue carries extra weight. Play Bar & Grill isn’t just a nightlife spot—it serves as a cultural anchor for Black ownership in that corridor. Now, its forced closure feels even more troubling.

Furthermore, the incident underlines broader issues with public safety. While blasting music and cocktails usually define The Flats scene, the shooting pierced through that façade. As night fell, yellow police tape stretched across sidewalks and near adjacent venues like Margaritaville and Punch Bowl Social. A witness described a car being caught in crossfire near the RTA tracks, underscoring how quickly a night out turned dangerous.

City officials promised a thorough investigation. Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement, “I’m outraged by the shooting in The Flats this evening. Gun violence has no place in our city, period. While the investigation is still unfolding, I’ve already directed my team to immediately shut down and board up the bar involved. We will hold everyone accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Whether or not this incident began at Play Bar & Grill has been debated by people who were in the area.

For Cleveland, the loss resonates beyond crime stats—it’s a blow to representation in a historic nightlife district. Restoring safety and sustaining Black-owned landmarks will now be vital.

Only Black-Owned Flats Bar Boarded Up After Shooting  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

