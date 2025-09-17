Listen Live
Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Breast milk is one of the only products that can provide all the nutrients infants need throughout their first year of life.

Published on September 17, 2025

New mothers and their families can face various challenges when breastfeeding, including difficulties with milk production, latching and pain. Breast milk is one of the only products that can provide all the nutrients infants need throughout their first year of life. Despite this, only 24% of infants are exclusively breastfed at six months and only 55% of infants receive any amount of breast milk at six months.

In today’s episode, Abby Myers, Certified Nurse Midwife and Family Nurse Practitioner at MetroHealth, shares her breastfeeding journey and provides insight on common breastfeeding challenges.

