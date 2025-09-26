From Last Place to 3 Stars: East Cleveland Schools is Defying the Odds

For years, East Cleveland City Schools was counted out. The district consistently sat at the bottom of Ohio’s state report card rankings. But in 2025, East Cleveland achieved a milestone many thought impossible — a three-star rating.

“This is about proving everybody wrong,” said Superintendent and CEO Dr. Henry Pettigrew II. “So many people have written us off, but we hit three stars. That means we did it.”

The transformation is more than just a number. For the second year in a row, East Cleveland recorded the second-highest performance index growth in Ohio, showing that students are not just improving — they’re accelerating past expectations.

Key changes include:

In-class tutoring on the spot for struggling students.

for struggling students. A 10% drop in chronic absenteeism and a 4% rise in overall attendance .

and a . A laser focus on literacy and math foundations.

“When your children are in class, they’re learning — and they’re winning,” Pettigrew emphasized

Beyond academics, East Cleveland is investing in creative futures. At Shaw High School, 12 new programs have launched, including a film and media class in partnership with local talent. Students are editing films, producing music, and even preparing for film festivals.

“Instead of us saying you have to only do what we want, we’re letting students pursue their dreams,” Pettigrew explained

Progress didn’t happen in isolation. The district leaped 62 spots in state rankings in just one year. Pettigrew credits that growth to community involvement and stresses the need for more support.

“We need mentors, volunteers, and local businesses to open doors,” he said. “Every hand makes the climb lighter. Pull up for East Cleveland.”

From being ranked 599th out of 611 districts to moving up 62 places, East Cleveland’s progress is undeniable. The hustle has always been there — now the results are shining through.

“From last place to three stars. We’re just going to keep grinding,” Pettigrew declared. “It’s show time for East Cleveland.”