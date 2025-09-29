Listen Live
Lifestyle

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

The 2025 Farmer's Almanac says a cold winter is ahead

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its 2025-2026 U.S. Winter Weather forecast, and I suggest you make sure your winter weather gear is up to date.

Overall, according to the Almanac, winter will be slightly milder across the nation, with some parts of the country experiencing frigid conditions.

Snow-covered Schiller Park in German Village in Columbus Ohio
Source: Phillip Nelson / Getty

In Ohio, winter is expected to be cold with occasional snow. As for Columbus, since we’re in the Ohio Valley forecast area, winter will be colder than normal with near or above normal snowfall in the east, and below normal in the west.

The Almanac suggests that you should get your winter gear ready now, especially if you’re in the east.

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
15 Items
News

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close