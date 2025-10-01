Listen Live
Mental Health and Motherhood

Motherhood is a transformative journey that deeply affects a woman’s mental health, bringing both joy and significant challenges.

Published on October 1, 2025

Motherhood is a transformative journey that deeply affects a woman’s mental health, bringing both joy and significant challenges. However, these struggles aren’t just limited to pregnancy and postpartum.

About 12% of women in the U.S. face infertility, which can take a deep emotional toll. In today’s episode, MetroHealth OB-GYN Dr. Alexandra Berra explores common mental health struggles that women may face before conception, during pregnancy and after birth, and how family, friends and other loved ones can provide compassionate care and support during this challenging time

