Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

Source: Radio ONE / General

A disturbing trend has emerged across Houston and Harris County as officials confirm at least 22 bodies have been discovered in area bayous so far in 2025. According to data from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, 15 of those bodies were found within city limits, while another seven were recovered from waterways elsewhere in Harris County.

TRENDING: R&B Stars We Lost in 2025

The discoveries have sparked growing community concern and prompted city leaders to address safety and environmental conditions around Houston’s vast bayou network.

Mayor John Whitmire acknowledged the situation during a recent press conference, saying the city is working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders to investigate each case. “Any time a life is lost, it’s a tragedy,” Whitmire said. “We’re taking these reports seriously and ensuring that our public safety departments have the resources they need to find answers and keep our residents safe.” He added that the city’s goal is to increase patrols and improve lighting and surveillance in areas where recoveries have been most frequent.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The medical examiner’s office has confirmed six causes of death so far. Four were ruled as drownings—several involving drugs or alcohol—while one was determined to be a suicide and another linked to cardiac complications. The remaining 16 cases are still under investigation or awaiting toxicology results.

Sept. 15 – Brays Bayou near University of Houston: Jade McKissick, 21

Jade McKissick, 21 Sept. 15 – Greens Bayou: Rodney Riccardo Chatman, 43

Rodney Riccardo Chatman, 43 Sept. 16 – White Oak Bayou: Seth Joseph Hansen, 24

Seth Joseph Hansen, 24 Sept. 18 – Buffalo Bayou, Jensen Dr.: Arnulfo Alvarado, 63

Arnulfo Alvarado, 63 Sept. 20 – Buffalo Bayou, N. York St.: Michael Andrea Rice, 66

Michael Andrea Rice, 66 Sept. 26 – Buffalo Bayou, Commerce St.: Unidentified Black woman, under 30, with an “888” tattoo on her wrist

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play or a single connected cause behind the deaths.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner also urged calm while reassuring residents that investigators are thoroughly reviewing each incident. “We understand why people are alarmed,” Finner said. “But the facts right now show a variety of circumstances, not a pattern of violence. Many of these tragedies appear accidental or related to health issues.” Finner added that police are coordinating with public works and local environmental agencies to identify potential hazards along the bayous.

As the investigations continue, city officials are calling for community awareness and compassion.

“These are people—someone’s family, someone’s loved one,” Mayor Whitmire said. “Our focus is on finding out what happened and preventing future loss.” Authorities are encouraging residents to avoid entering flood-prone bayou areas, especially during storms or high-water conditions, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com