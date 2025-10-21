Chicago Mayor Evokes Black History In ‘General Strike’ Call At No Kings 2.0

Source: Jim Vondruska / Getty

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a fierce call to action for a general strike during a fiery speech at Saturday’s No King’s Day rally.

In the moment captured by independent media outlet, BreakThrough News, the former teacher turned leader of the Windy City drew on the legacy of former enslaved people.

“If my ancestors, as slaves, can lead the greatest general strike in the history of this country, taking it to the ultra rich and big corporations, we can do the same today,” he said. “Democracy will live on because of this generation. Are you ready to take it to the courts and the streets?”

Johnson is not the first person to call for a general strike. But his profile and position gives new life to the centuries old tactic.

Essentially, a general strike results when a critical mass of workers across industries withhold their labor to force a shift in the status quo. While the Seattle General Strike of 1919 is often cited as the first-large-scale effort in the country, W.E.B. DuBois argued in Black Reconstruction in America, that enslaved people led the first and largest general strike in history.

In a chapter entitled “General Strike” DuBois explained that masses of enslaved people shifted their labor from plantations to the Union, organized by the latter into a new labor force. Through his analysis, DuBois showed that Black people organized themselves and were active participants in ending the oppressive system of Slavery.

A 21st century general strike would challenge the economic and social order in an effort to uplift communities across the country suffering under policies inflicted by the current administration. Given the current strain on the social safety net, the massive tax cuts given to the wealthiest Americans, and tyranny from the top, a general strike could have a major impact on shifting the status quo.

Even if it takes time, raising awareness of the possibility could help Americans understand the ways of opposing dysfunction and oppression after the rallies end.

Crowd estimates suggest over 100,000 people were in attendance in Chicago. Johnson directed his message to a multiracial coalition around the country to rise against the “tyranny” being experienced in Chicago and other communities nationwide.

He further called for people to stand united in demanding the ultra rich and big corporations “pay their fair share of taxes” to fund education, jobs, and transportation among other things. Halfway through his first term, Johnson was thrust into the national limelight along with his city after the Trump administration intensified ICE activity in Black-led cities.

He recently released a 2026 budget to protect Chicago residents from tyranny and make the ultra-rich in Chicago pay their fair share. The new budget includes provisions for increased taxes on the top three percent of businesses in the city and new taxes on big tech companies and social media companies.

Last month, the Trump administration rescinded millions for Chicago public schools over the city’s commitment to Black student excellence. The federal administration upped the ante earlier this month when it froze $2.1 billion for Chicago infrastructure projects.

In recent remarks before the City Council, Johnson called out the “illegal” theft of funds from Chicago simply for leveling the playing field for Black communities.

“There is nothing wrong with making sure the communities that have been historically excluded from city constructs have a fair shot at participating in the wealth of this city today,” he said. “So we will use our investments in our department of law to fight until every federal dollar that has been illegally stolen by the Trump administration is returned in full.”

