Listen Live
News

Disney Channels, Including ESPN, Pulled From YouTube TV

Major Disney channels including ESPN and ABC went dark on YouTube TV after a carriage-fee deadlock.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Houston at Arizona State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

On October 30, 2025, more than nine million subscribers of YouTube TV lost access to major channels from The Walt Disney Company, including ESPN, ABC Television Network and National Geographic.

The blackout followed the expiration of a distribution deal and stalled renewal talks between the streaming platform and the media giant. The crux of the dispute: Disney says YouTube TV refused to pay fair market rates, while YouTube claims Disney sought terms that would benefit its own platforms, such as Hulu + Live TV.

As an interim measure, YouTube TV offered a $20 credit to affected users.

The blackout disrupts access to key live programming, including NFL, college football and NBA games, during a peak sports weekend.

Viewers reported loss of previously recorded content and on-demand access as well. The fallout underscores growing tension in the digital age between content owners and distributors.

Analysts say these kinds of carriage battles will intensify as virtual-MVPDs gain ground and traditional cable models erode. Subscriber frustration is mounting as both sides hold firm, leaving consumers caught in the middle.

Everything You Need To Know About ESPN’s New All-In-One Streaming Service

ESPN Acquiring NFL RedZone &amp; NFL Network Leaves Fans Stressed Out

ESPN Announces NFL Network, WWE Deals, Fans On X Are Unmoved

Disney Channels, Including ESPN, Pulled From YouTube TV was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Tyler Perry Donates $100K After Bishop Marvin Winans Faces Backlash for Scolding a Member for Only Giving $1,200

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Mommy Virtue
Health

Vaccines for Infants and Beyond

Local

Turn Your Spare Pennies Into Double-Value Gift Cards at Giant Eagle

Mommy Virtue Ep 5
Family & Parenting

Preparing for Baby’s Arrival

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close