Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know

Mayor Justin Bibb secured a second term, but dozens of other Ohio results shifted too.

Published on November 5, 2025

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion
Ohio voters weighed in November 4 on city leadership, local judges, school levies, and community-defining issues.

In Cleveland, incumbent Justin Bibb easily won a second term, while several council and judicial seats flipped across the region. Beyond the city, voters in suburbs and counties approved funding measures, changed local offices, and renewed their collective voice in public decisions.

These outcomes will shape budgets, court systems, and policy decisions for years.

Here’s a breakdown of the top results you need to know—starting in Cleveland and moving through key Northeast Ohio jurisdictions.

Cleveland (Mayor): Justin Bibb defeated Laverne Gore with roughly 73% of the vote to win a second term.

Cleveland City Council (Ward 7): Austin Davis won the seat with about 55.9% of the vote in the newly redrawn ward.

Cleveland City Council (Ward 5): Richard Starr defeated incumbent Rebecca Maurer, flipping the East Side ward.

Cleveland City Council (Ward 12): Tanmay Shah held a narrow lead over Danny Kelly; the margin may trigger a recount.

Cuyahoga County Judicial Races: Multiple judges retained seats; court funding measures passed county-wide.

Turnout: Official records show low engagement in Cleveland’s municipal races, highlighting a continued challenge for local participation.

Statewide Impact: Although no major statewide constitutional amendments passed, local outcomes will influence regional priorities and budgets.

For the most up-to-date and official election results across Ohio, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s results portal HERE.

Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

