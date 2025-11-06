Seasonal Affective Disorder: How To Protect Your Mental Health This Winter

Source: Fauzi Muda / Getty

As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, many people experience a noticeable shift in mood and energy. For some, this seasonal slump goes beyond “winter blues” — it’s known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that typically begins in late fall and lasts through winter.

Understanding SAD

SAD is linked to reduced sunlight exposure, which can disrupt the body’s internal clock and lower levels of serotonin — the “feel-good” chemical in the brain. Common symptoms include fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, changes in appetite (often craving carbs), and a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed. While anyone can experience SAD, it’s more common among women, young adults, and those living in areas with long, dark winters.

Ways to Protect Your Mental Health

1. Prioritize Light Exposure:

Spend time outside during daylight hours, even if it’s cloudy. Consider using a light therapy box that mimics natural sunlight to help regulate your circadian rhythm and improve mood.

2. Stay Active:

Exercise releases endorphins and helps combat fatigue. Try activities you enjoy indoors — yoga, dancing, or even short home workouts can make a difference.

3. Maintain a Routine:

Keeping a consistent sleep and wake schedule helps stabilize your body’s internal clock. Structured daily routines also reduce stress and create a sense of balance.

4. Connect with Others:

Isolation can worsen symptoms, so stay connected with friends and family. Join social or hobby groups, or schedule regular check-ins with loved ones.

5. Seek Professional Support:

If feelings of sadness persist or intensify, reach out to a mental health professional. Therapy, medication, or lifestyle adjustments can help manage symptoms effectively.

Winter can be challenging, but with the right tools and support, you can protect your mental health and find moments of light in the darker months ahead.

Seasonal Affective Disorder: How To Protect Your Mental Health This Winter was originally published on praisebaltimore.com