Listen Live
Close
Local

Akon Got LOCKED UP in Georgia (But They Let Him Out)

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American Singer Akon Performs At Concert In Delhi
Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Rapper/singer Akon was recently arrested in DeKalb County on a warrant.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TMZ that the “Locked Up” hitmaker was arrested by Chamblee Police in the early hours of November 6. They booked him on an out-of-county warrant.

It is currently unknown what the warrant was for, but the artist – real name Aliaune Thiam – was booked and released within 6 hours.

So far, no word from Akon’s team about the arrest.

This is a developing story.

Akon Got LOCKED UP in Georgia (But They Let Him Out) was originally published on majicatl.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Obituaries

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close