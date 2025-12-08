Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is opening up about her return, including her post-binder-bashing reconciliation with Gizelle Bryant and whether she’d ever make amends with Candiace Dillard-Bassett after their infamous Cabernet combat.

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Dec. 7, Samuels — who starred on Seasons 2 through 5 of #RHOP (2017–2020) and returned this year as a friend of the cast — addressed where things stand in her years-long conflict with Dillard.

A feud between the former friends who once called each other “sisters” escalated over time amid jabs and what Samuels has referred to as “taunting,” ultimately exploding during the now-infamous incident when she physically attacked Dillard at a cast wine tasting.

While Monique grabbed Candiace by the hair and pulled her down, she maintained that she acted in self-defense, alleging that Candiace struck her in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and a lacerated lip — and prompting her to “defend herself against the aggressor.”

Both women filed charges against one another, each facing potential jail time if convicted of second-degree assault. Ultimately, the cases were dismissed.

On Sunday, when an audience member asked whether she could ever see herself making amends with Candiace, Samuels was clear that reconciliation is off the table.

“There was no relationship, and sometimes moving on doesn’t mean that you have to reconcile. Sometimes you just see people for who they are, and you know your place, and you set your boundaries, and it’s okay not to rekindle something that isn’t meant to be rekindled,” she said.

Monique said she’s happy she and Gizelle Bryant have rekindled their friendship.

While Dillard is firmly in her past, Samuels has found resolution with another former foe: Gizelle Bryant. In Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, the two met for a long-overdue lunch, hashing out years of friction stemming from Gizelle Bryant’s involvement in family rumors and their clashing personalities. Samuels described the sit-down as a major breakthrough.

“Y’all missed everything. She was accountable. We apologized to each other. Like we really went there and we laughed and it was just… like very unexpected, but it was refreshing,” the 42-year-old told Andy Cohen. “I wish they would have showed everything that she said, cuz she said a lot as well, and we were able to kind of like put some pieces to the puzzle that were missing that I forgot about, and it was a lot of misunderstanding.”

Monique Samuels also went into detail about the breaking point that resulted in her divorce from Chris Samuels.

Cohen also asked Samuels about her 2023 divorce from Chris Samuels, which the pair previously said stemmed from communication issues and growing apart. When pressed about the moment she realized the marriage had reached a breaking point, she explained:

“It was really me kind of waking up and realizing that this is not the person who I thought he was, and I can’t change him, and it’s not fair for me to put him in a position where I’m expecting something that he’s not.”

Earlier this month on #RHOP, Samuels discussed her current relationship with Chris after castmates Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, and Keiarna Stewart brought her a rumor that Stacey Rusch had dated her ex-husband. Samuels remained unfazed, saying that time and clarity have given her peace.

“Honestly, I don’t care if she dated him. I’ve been there, done that. I moved on. I’ve healed, I’m good.”What do you think about Monique Samuels’ growth over the course of RHOP? Tell us in the comments section.

