‘A Different World’ Reboot Puts Kareem Hardison & Jasmine Guy Back On Hillman’s Campus

A Different World, the groundbreaking sitcom that amplified life at historically Black colleges and universities in the ’90s, is getting a reboot via Netflix. Though it was first announced last year, with a pilot announcement in March and a series order in November, there is updated casting news that is already generating excitement.

Set at Atlanta’s fictional Hillman College, the show was first a Cosby Show spinoff for Lisa Bonet, who exited after the first season.

It then became a star-making vehicle for Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy as Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, who fell in love over the show’s six seasons, which aired from 1987 to 1993. Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Dawnn Lewis, and Charnele Brown rounded out the main cast with Cree Summer and Darryl M. Bell.

This week, it was announced that the show’s beloved stars, including Guy, Hardison, Summer, and Bell, would return to the show as recurring characters, in their original roles.

The new series will air 10 half-hour episodes on the streamer. The reboot is helmed by showrunner and producer Felicia Pride, with three episodes directed by Debbie Allen, who stepped in to refine the original Different World in season two. Pride is an author, filmmaker and writer who has written six books, directed tender, an award-winning short, and was in the writer’s rooms for Queen Sugar and Grey’s Anatomy.

“A Different World is back!!! YAY!!,” Pride and Allen said in a joint statement. “We are over the moon to bring this much-anticipated sequel with our returning legacy stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell! These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today.”

The production stars Tony and Grammy Award winner Mahleah Koi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen) as Deborah Wayne, Whitley and Wayne’s youngest daughter, who comes to Hillman as a freshman to continue her parents’ legacy while trying not to be overshadowed by it. The reboot also adds Alijah Kai (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (All American) as Kojo, Cornell Young IV (Forever) as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (Graduation Day) as Amir, and Kennedi Reece (Charged) as Hazel.

Pride, Allen, and Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood are all on board as producers for the reboot, reuniting everyone who worked on the first iteration, except for Pride and Summers.

The first run of A Different World has long been credited with encouraging more students to attend HBCUs. The original cast additions are ones that even new fans should appreciate, given the show’s continuing popularity in reruns.

“Throughout the season, fans will have a chance to reunite with these O.G. characters and see how their lives have evolved into A Different World,” Pride and Allen continued. “And as the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans. We can’t wait for lovers of the show to experience this new chapter as a real continuation of the legacy show, and we’re excited to welcome new audiences to Hillman.”



