LL Cool J Hits You Forgot About

Happy birthday to LL Cool J (January 14), one of hip hop’s original superstars. Long before rap dominated pop culture, LL helped push it into the mainstream. His confidence, delivery, and versatility shaped generations, though today’s landscape rarely commemorates his influence.

LL balanced street records with radio hits without losing credibility. He proved rappers could dominate albums, singles, and live performances all at the same time. Few artists managed that balance so early, and even fewer have been around as long as he has been.

Beyond music, LL successfully transitioned into acting. He starred in films like Deep Blue Sea, Any Given Sunday, and In Too Deep. He later became a television staple on NCIS: Los Angeles, running the show for over a decade.

LL remains active today. He continues music projects, appears in film and television, and stays visible as a cultural figure. His influence stretches far beyond his biggest chart hits.

Here are 10 LL Cool J songs you might have forgotten, but shouldn’t.

Around the Way Girl

This smooth classic showcased LL’s softer side. It became a crossover hit without sacrificing authenticity.