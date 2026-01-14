Listen Live
Close
Music

LL Cool J Hits You Forgot About

Happy birthday to LL Cool J, a hip-hop pioneer whose catalog runs deeper than most people remember.

Published on January 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • LL Cool J helped push rap into the mainstream with his confidence, delivery, and versatility.
  • LL balanced street records with radio hits without losing credibility, proving rappers could dominate multiple platforms.
  • LL successfully transitioned into acting, becoming a television staple and remaining active in music, film, and as a cultural figure.
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Happy birthday to LL Cool J (January 14), one of hip hop’s original superstars. Long before rap dominated pop culture, LL helped push it into the mainstream. His confidence, delivery, and versatility shaped generations, though today’s landscape rarely commemorates his influence.

LL balanced street records with radio hits without losing credibility. He proved rappers could dominate albums, singles, and live performances all at the same time. Few artists managed that balance so early, and even fewer have been around as long as he has been.

Beyond music, LL successfully transitioned into acting. He starred in films like Deep Blue Sea, Any Given Sunday, and In Too Deep. He later became a television staple on NCIS: Los Angeles, running the show for over a decade.

LL remains active today. He continues music projects, appears in film and television, and stays visible as a cultural figure. His influence stretches far beyond his biggest chart hits.

Here are 10 LL Cool J songs you might have forgotten, but shouldn’t.

10 LL Cool J Hits You Forgot About

Around the Way Girl

This smooth classic showcased LL’s softer side. It became a crossover hit without sacrificing authenticity.

Doin’ It

A bold, confident single that dominated radio. The song reinforced LL’s reputation as hip hop’s leading ladies’ man.

Mama Said Knock You Out

This aggressive comeback track reasserted LL’s dominance. Many consider it one of the hardest diss-adjacent records ever.

Hey Lover (feat. Boyz II Men)

LL blended rap and R&B seamlessly here. The song won a Grammy and ruled mid-90s radio.

I Need Love

One of hip hop’s first mainstream love songs. It helped change how rap addressed vulnerability.

Loungin

A laid-back groove that fit perfectly into the 90s soundscape. It showed LL’s adaptability during hip hop’s evolution.

Headsprung

This club-ready comeback introduced LL to a new generation. The track found success well into the 2000s.

Hush

A slick, radio-friendly single featuring crossover appeal. It kept LL relevant during changing rap trends.

Going Back to Cali

A cinematic track that captured regional pride. The song remains one of his most recognizable records.

Rock the Bells

An early career statement that helped define Def Jam’s rise. It cemented LL as a force from the start.

Related Tags

Cincinnati Music Festival Def Jam LL Cool J
More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close