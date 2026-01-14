LL Cool J Hits You Forgot About
Happy birthday to LL Cool J (January 14), one of hip hop’s original superstars. Long before rap dominated pop culture, LL helped push it into the mainstream. His confidence, delivery, and versatility shaped generations, though today’s landscape rarely commemorates his influence.
LL balanced street records with radio hits without losing credibility. He proved rappers could dominate albums, singles, and live performances all at the same time. Few artists managed that balance so early, and even fewer have been around as long as he has been.
Beyond music, LL successfully transitioned into acting. He starred in films like Deep Blue Sea, Any Given Sunday, and In Too Deep. He later became a television staple on NCIS: Los Angeles, running the show for over a decade.
LL remains active today. He continues music projects, appears in film and television, and stays visible as a cultural figure. His influence stretches far beyond his biggest chart hits.
Here are 10 LL Cool J songs you might have forgotten, but shouldn’t.
10 LL Cool J Hits You Forgot About
Around the Way Girl
This smooth classic showcased LL’s softer side. It became a crossover hit without sacrificing authenticity.
Doin’ It
A bold, confident single that dominated radio. The song reinforced LL’s reputation as hip hop’s leading ladies’ man.
Mama Said Knock You Out
This aggressive comeback track reasserted LL’s dominance. Many consider it one of the hardest diss-adjacent records ever.
Hey Lover (feat. Boyz II Men)
LL blended rap and R&B seamlessly here. The song won a Grammy and ruled mid-90s radio.
I Need Love
One of hip hop’s first mainstream love songs. It helped change how rap addressed vulnerability.
Loungin
A laid-back groove that fit perfectly into the 90s soundscape. It showed LL’s adaptability during hip hop’s evolution.
Headsprung
This club-ready comeback introduced LL to a new generation. The track found success well into the 2000s.
Hush
A slick, radio-friendly single featuring crossover appeal. It kept LL relevant during changing rap trends.
Going Back to Cali
A cinematic track that captured regional pride. The song remains one of his most recognizable records.
Rock the Bells
An early career statement that helped define Def Jam’s rise. It cemented LL as a force from the start.