Amber Rose Ignites Firestorm After Calling Billie Eilish ‘R-Word’ In Explosive Nicki Minaj Defense

The line between pop culture and political warfare has officially been erased. In a viral moment that has set the internet ablaze, media personality and model Amber Rose launched a profanity-laced tirade against pop singer Billie Eilish, defending Nicki Minaj’s increasingly controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. Appearing on a livestream with social media personality Sneako on Thursday, Rose didn’t hold back in defending the “Super Bass” rapper.

The controversy erupted when Amber Rose addressed reports that artists like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande were allegedly distancing themselves from Minaj following her high-profile appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. According to HotNewHipHop, Rose, who has become a vocal advocate for the “America First” agenda, used a derogatory slur to dismiss Eilish’s stance.

“Who gives a f**k… she’s r******d,” Rose said during the stream. “She could suck a d**k. That’s how I feel about that. We live in a free country, who gives a f**k.”

The timing of the outburst coincides with a massive week for Nicki Minaj. Following her guest speaking slot alongside President Trump on January 28, the rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to flaunt a “Trump Gold Card. The program typically requires a $1 million non-refundable “gift” to the U.S. Treasury, but Minaj claimed she received hers “free of charge.”

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge,” she wrote.

Minaj even teased that she’d soon be receiving her citizenship. A move that Rose claims has been in the works for a long time. In a separate live session, Rose alleged that she and Nicki had been discussing Trump privately for years, well before the rapper went public with her support.

“Look at her now,” Rose said, suggesting she was the one who encouraged Minaj to meet with high-level political figures. “She’s changing the world.”

Minaj Doubles Down On Trump Support

While the internet debated Amber Rose’s use of the “R-word,” Nicki Minaj was busy declaring herself the President’s “No. 1 fan.” During her D.C. summit speech, she addressed the backlash from the queer community and fellow artists head-on, stating that the “hate” only motivates her to support Trump more.

“We won’t let them get away with bullying him. God is protecting him,” Minaj told the crowd as Trump looked on with a smile.

Amber Rose echoed this sentiment during her Sneako stream, arguing that it is hypocritical for wealthy stars like Ariana Grande to call for national shutdowns or protests against ICE when they have millions in the bank. “If you can go in and you can make a change and you can help people, you should,” Rose argued.

The fallout from Rose’s comments has been swift. While Billie Eilish has not officially responded, her fans have flooded social media to condemn Rose’s use of ableist slurs and her defense of the administration’s immigration policies. Conversely, the “Barbz” and the MAGA base have rallied around Amber Rose.