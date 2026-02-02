Red Carpet Rundown: The 2026 Grammy Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards
The 2026 Grammy Awards are underway live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where celebrities like Tyla, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga have gathered for music’s biggest night.
This year’s ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who is back for the sixth and final time. While more of the major categories will be presented during the live show, dozens of gramophones have been presented in the non-televised premiere, hosted by Darren Criss.
Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations, including “Record Of The Year,” which he faces off against Doechii, Gaga, Billy Eilish, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.
The celebrities have already begun to arrive in their finest looks. The trend of the evening has been feathers, leather and winter white. Keep scrolling for more of tonight’s looks.
Teyana Taylor
Award season darling Teyana Taylor showed off her chisled frame in Tom Ford.
Tyla
Tyla wore a gold embellished gown with feather trim by DSquared2
Doechii
Doechii was the belle of the ball in a custom Roberto Cavalli look inspired by their 60s collections. Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ was the most-nominated song of the night.
Coco Jones
Bride-to-be Coco Jones looked charming in this nude look.
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with keyhole design.
Kehlani
2026 Grammy winner Kehlani looks stunning in this black sheer lace beaded look from Valdrini Sahidi.
Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas is all about swag in this black suit look. His fit featured slightly oversized pleated pants, a cropped double breasted blazer, and a black tie and button down.
Lady Gaga
As one of the most nominated artists of the night, Lady Gaga showed up in this fierce feathery look by Matieres Fecales, giving us a black swan moment.
Jennifer Hudson
It’s all about black ruched leather for this American Idol winner. J Hud gives us a more edgy take at a red carpet look and we love it.
Pharrell & Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell and his wife know how to work a camera. Pharrell rocks a muted rose velvet suit while Helen is all about her LBD.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah looked radiant in a Stephane Rolland gown fit for royalty.
Jamie Fox
Prints are an easy way to make a style statement and Jamie Foxx shows why. His multi-colored print suit,
matching tie, and oversized wide brim hat make him best dressed among men hitting the carpet.
Bad Bunny
A classic tuxedo look with a white button down and black tie was the theme for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show headliner, Bad Bunny.
FLO
FLO channeled Destiny’s Child circa their House Of Dereon days in this colorful custom Luar look.
